Cowboy basketball’s Kwane Marble II enters transfer portal

Advertisement

March 29, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboy men’s basketball team may be losing a player. According to 7220Sports.com, Wyoming sophomore guard Kwane Marble II announced on Twitter Sunday that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Advertisement

Marble, a 6′ 6″ guard from Denver, averaged 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season for the Pokes. He started in 12 of Wyoming’s 24 games. Last season he missed the Pokes first two games due to COVID-19 protocols. In his freshman season, Marble averaged 8.2 points per game while starting 11 games.

Marble can still pull his name out of the transfer portal and would have three years of eligibility remaining at Wyoming due to the NCAA granting an additional year due to the coronavirus.