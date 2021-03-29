Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: March 29, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Sponsor

Local News:

**** A High Wind Warning remains in effect for our area until at least 6 p.m. Area winds today will be 30 to 40 mph with some gust to near 60 mph today and could still be near 50 mph tonight. The highest winds could occur along I-80 east of Rock Springs. High wind warnings are also in effect for Carbon, Albany counties along the I-80 corridor with winds gust near 70 may occur. Heading west, winds are not quite as severe but are expected near 40 mph in the Evanston area. Driving I-80 could prove difficult for high-profile vehicles.

**** It will be cool today with the high winds. Still windy tonight with a low of 17. Tuesday will be sunny with winds not as strong but still gusting to 30 mph through Tuesday night. Tuesday’s high – 34. By Wednesday, winds will lighten to 10 to 25 mph, with temperatures warming to near 50. See the complete seven-day forecast here.

Advertisement

**** On Friday, The Flaming Gorge Days Committee announced that the 2021 event would not be taking place due to the on-going nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Flaming Gorge Day Committee press release, it was a decision that we have not taken lightly and was done so with the highest regard for public health and the well-being of sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and visitors. The event was scheduled to take place the last weekend in June. The event was also canceled last year.

**** Coming up Thursday, Downtown Rock Springs will hold its Holy Thursday Religious Pilgrimage. The event will start at noon at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs. The pilgrimage will proceed to different Downtown sites with pastors from different area churches providing brief Scripture readings and prayer along the route, which should take about an hour to complete. More information here.

**** The Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery reminds residents that all gravesite floral decorations must be removed by next Monday, April 5. Flower arrangements in permanent graveside vases may remain year-round. If you have questions, call the cemetery at 352-1462.

Advertisement

**** It looks like the University of Wyoming will be moving forward with plans to have a traditional 2021 fall semester. This is due to encouraging numbers regarding COVID-19 infections, along with vaccine availability and acceptance.

According to the Wyoming Daily News, rather than wait until June to make a final decision on the approach to the fall semester that starts Monday, August 23, the university has determined to proceed with plans for face-to-face classes at maximum capacity, face-to-face student engagement programs, and in-person athletics experiences. Late last week, UW’s Board of Trustees adopted a resolution to “fully reopen” the university for the fall semester “consistent with the health policy guidelines and directives of the state and federal governments regarding COVID-19.”

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowboy men’s basketball team may be losing a player. According to 7220Sports.com, Wyoming sophomore guard Kwane Marble II announced on Twitter Sunday that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Marble averaged 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season for the Pokes, in which he was a starter in 13 games. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

None

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report