Cowboy Joe Club announces revised golf series schedule

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 12, 2020) — The Cowboy Joe Club is announcing a revised schedule for the 25th Annual Ford Cowboy Joe Club Series this coming summer. Read the revised schedule below.

Saturday, June 20 – Purple Sage Golf Course, Evanston, Wyoming

Saturday, June 27 – Golf Club at Devils Tower, Hulett, Wyoming

Saturday, July 11 – White Mountain Golf Course, Rock Springs, Wyoming

Friday, August 14 – The Powder Horn, Sheridan, Wyoming

Monday, August 17 – Ptarmigan Country Club, Windsor, Colorado

Saturday, August 22 – Three Crowns Golf Club, Casper, Wyoming

The winning teams from each location will qualify for the championship round in September at Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie, Wyoming. The winning team from that event will receive $1,000 from Ford Motor Co. and a trip to a road Cowboy football game.

To register a team or sponsorship for an event please contact the Cowboy Joe Club at 307-766-6242, or email [email protected] Attendees are encouraged to prepay their registration in advance of each event.