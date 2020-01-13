Cowboys rally but falls one-point short Sunday at South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, SOUTH DAKOTA (Jan. 13, 2020) — The Wyoming wrestling team’s comeback effort fell just short Sunday afternoon in Brookings, S.D., as South Dakota State edged the Cowboys, 17-16.

After falling behind 11-3, the Pokes won three consecutive matches in the middle weights, and four of the final six bouts.

“That was heartbreaking,” said Head Coach Mark Branch. “We had some guys step-up and get us back into the duals against a very good team, but we needed to make one or two things happen and we didn’t.”

Wyoming is now 2-1 in Big 12 dual (4-7 overall) while the Jackrabbits improved to 3-0 in the Big 12 and 6-3 overall.

The Cowboys will be off next week before hosting their first home duals of the season Jan. 24 against CSU Bakersfield and then head to Green River to host Utah Valley on Jan. 26.

South Dakota State 17, Wyoming 16



125: Danny Vega (SDSU) Tech Fall Jake Svihel (WYO) 18-3

133: No. 6 Montorie Bridges (WYO) dec. Zach Price (SDSU) 5-1

141: Clay Carlson (SDSU) dec. Trevor Jeffries (WYO) 12-6

149: No. 17 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) dec. No. 19 Jaron Jensen (WYO) 6-2

157: Dewey Krueger (WYO) dec. Colten Carlson (SDSU) 9-4

165: Cole Moody (WYO) MD Tanner Cook (SDSU) 13-3

174: No. 10 Hayden Hastings (WYO) dec. Cade King (SDSU) 5-0

184: No. 16 Zach Carlson (SDSU) dec. Tate Samuelson (WYO) 3-2

197: No. 20 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) dec. Stephen Buchanan (WYO) 6-3

HWT: No. 20 Brian Andrews (WYO) dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU) 1-0