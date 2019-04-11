Cowgirl Tennis Back In Action This Weekend

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 10, 2019) – Wyoming tennis returns to the court on Friday to continue Mountain West Conference action. The Cowgirls will be on the road to face the Utah State Aggies followed by a match against Boise State on Sunday. Both matches are scheduled for 11 a.m. MT.

The Cowgirls enter the weekend with an 11-6 record overall and a 1-1 mark in league play. Last time out, they dropped a 5-2 contest against Air Force. Senior Elisa Koonik is 11-4 this spring and 14-12 overall in singles action, while freshman Maria Oreshkina has an 11-5 mark in dual play and 17-10 overall. Junior Ana Royo has a 17-11 record followed by freshman Mihaela Kaftanova sitting at 14-11 and 7-3 this spring. Senior Tessa van Der Ploeg has a 9-7 spring mark and 15-14 overall and freshman Ana Fernandez is 11-13 overall on the year. Kaftanova and fellow freshman Ida Krause are 10-7 overall in doubles action.

Utah State is 9-9 overall and 0-2 in league play. Friday’s match will be the eighth meeting between the two schools. Wyoming leads the series 7-0. The last time the two met was March 31, 2018, with the Cowgirls coming out on top 5-2 in Laramie. The Aggies are coached by Sean McInerney who is in his sixth season with the program.

Boise State is 7-6 overall and 0-1 in MW play. They will play Colorado State prior to the Cowgirls. This will be the 11th meeting between the two schools. The series is all tied up at five. The last time the two met was March 30, 2018, with the Broncos coming out on top with a 4-3 win in Laramie. Boise State is coach by Beck Roghaar who is in his ninth season at Boise State.