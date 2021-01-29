Cowgirls register a win while Cowboys are blown out

Advertisement

January 29, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls resume their Moutain West Conference play Thursday night. The Cowboys on the road at San Diego State and the Cowgirls hosting the Aztecs.

Thanks to a big second half, Wyoming Cowgirls vs. San Diego State – The Wyoming Cowgirls defeated San Diego State 54-36 Thursday night in Laramie. The win upped the Cowgirls Mountain West (MW) mark to 5-6, 7-7 on the season. San Diego State fell to 3-5 in the MW and 5-9 overall.

The Cowgirls were lead by Dagny Davidsdottir and Marta Savic. The duo combined for 31 points and 10 rebounds. Davidsdottir scored 19 points with eight rebounds, while Savic was a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor in scoring 12 points off the bench.

Both teams struggled in the first half, with Wyoming holding a 19-13 lead at the half. The Cowgirls offense came alive in the third quarter, with the Pokes building a 41-24 lead.

Wyoming Cowboys at San Diego State – The Wyoming Cowboys saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night, falling to San Diego State 87-57. SDSU held the Pokes to 30 percent from the field while shooting 55 percent from the field. The Aztecs led 63-30 lead at the half. The Aztecs’ 63 first-half points is an MW record for the most points scored by one time in the first half.

Sophomore Kwane Marble II led the Cowboys with 15 points. Freshman forward Graham Ike came off the bench to score 10 points.

Wyoming is now 4-5 in the MW and 10-6 overall. San Diego State improved to 10-2 in the MW and 13-5 on the season.

Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls will wrap up their two-game series with the Aztecs on Saturday.