Dog saved from hot car in Rawlins, suspect arrested

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

RAWLINS, WYOMING (August 13, 2020) — In a post from the Rawlins Police Department Facebook page, a dog was saved from a hot car and a suspect was arrested in the process:

 

“On August 13, 2020, a love for animals and a keen eye for suspicious activity lead retired Carbon County Sheriff Jerry Colson to call the Rawlins Police Department (RPD) to report a dog left alone in a hot car. It was determined by the RPD emergency communications center that the car may be stolen from a neighboring state. RPD officers, Rawlins animal control, and troopers from the Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to downtown Rawlins and were able to peacefully apprehend a suspect and the dog was safely escorted by animal control to the Rochelle Animal Shelter. This case is still under investigation at this time and no other detail is available.”

 

