El Primo wins Salsa Sip and Stroll honors

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce El Primo as the winner of the 2019 Salsa Sip and Stroll.

“It’s a good feeling being recognized like this,” Owner Jorge Arellano said. “My work is paying off!”

After many compliments on his featured salsa for the event, he is considering selling it with the other products in his store.

“It’s been a family favorite for years,” Jorge’s wife, Jessica said. “I think it should be on the shelves too.”

According to Jorge, the main ingredients are roasted, from the peppers to the tomatoes.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.