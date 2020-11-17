Eleven coronavirus-related deaths added to state count

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 17, 2020) — Eleven coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed and added to the state’s count, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count. Timing of death certificate confirmation is inconsistent.

An older adult Campbell County woman died earlier this month. The woman was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Carbon County woman died earlier this month. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Converse County man died earlier this month. The man was hospitalized; it is unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Crook County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized; it is unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Johnson County woman died earlier this month. The woman was not hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Johnson County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized; it is unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. The man was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. The man was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. She was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died late last month. He was hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County man died earlier this month. He was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Learn more about the conditions known to increase the risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19 for any adult at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 155 coronavirus-related deaths, 21,047 lab-confirmed cases and 3,406 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.