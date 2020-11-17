Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 17, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 17, 2020) – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday — A chance of snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 14.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 33.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.