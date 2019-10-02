Escapee Robert Simpson apprehended in Dallas

Cheyenne, Wyoming — The Wyoming Department of Correction today along with Texas law-enforcement officials confirmed that escaped inmate Robert Simpson was apprehended in Dallas on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Further details of Simpson’s capture are not yet available.

Simpson and Jason Green escaped from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC) in Newcastle, Wyoming, on Sept. 22, 2019. Green was apprehended by police in Mesquite, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 29.

The status of “Shadow,” a dog that Simpson stole from the Wyoming Honor Camp’s Project LOVED canine program, is unknown at this time.

It’s not certain at this time when Simpson and Green will be returned to Wyoming and what additional charges they will face.

Prior to their escape Green was serving a 3-8 year sentence for larceny and Simpson was serving a 5-15 year sentence for aggravated burglary with a weapon.