Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 25, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 24, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Tonight — Isolated snow showers between 8pm and midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a light south wind becoming west southwest 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around -1. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 24. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 4.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 36.