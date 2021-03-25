Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 25, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 25, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Tonight — Scattered rain and snow showers before 7pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday — Scattered rain and snow showers before 3pm, then scattered rain showers between 3pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Monday — A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy.

Monday Night — A slight chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.