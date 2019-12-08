Fennis Dembo honored as #34 now hangs in the Double A rafters

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 7, 2019) – On Saturday during the halftime of the Wyoming/New Mexico basketball game, Cowboy great Fennis Dembo had his number 34 jersey retired and lifted into the Arena Auditorium rafters.

Advertisement

Dembo played for the Cowboys from 1983-1988 and was a three-time All-Western Athletic conference basketball player. He was selected the 1987 WAC Player of the year and finished his career as Wyoming’s all-time scoring leader with 2,311 points and rebounding leader with 954 (currently third). Dembo also led the Pokes with career free throws (currently second) and field goals made.

In 1986, Dembo helped lead Wyoming to the Finals of the 1986 NIT Championship were the Pokes lost to Ohio State. The following year Demob and the Cowboys made it to the “Sweet 16″ of 1987 NCAA Championships. Wyoming entered the tournament as a #12 seed. They defeated #5 Virginia 64-60 in their opening game and then #4 UCLA in the second round. Wyoming’s run was stopped by top-seeded UNLV, 92-78. Dembo averaged 27.8 points per game in the three games played.

Dembo caught the eye of the national when be became the first Wyoming basketball player ever featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine.

Dembo was drafted in the second round of the 1988 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons and was a member of the 1989 World Champion Pistons team. He was inducted into the Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame on October 29, 1993 and is a member of Wyoming’s All-Century Team.

Advertisement



Honors and Awards