Food Bank of the Rockies Pantry truck to make stop in Rock Springs Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) — The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry truck will be making a stop in Rock Springs this Saturday, May 2, to provide food assistance to anyone in need.

Advertisement

The distribution will take place at the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds in Rock Springs, 3320 Yellowstone, beginning at 1 p.m.

The food distribution is on a first come/first serve basis with no qualifications, membership fees or eligibility forms to complete. Food will be distributed to anyone seeking supplemental food assistance.