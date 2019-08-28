Fort Bridger Mountain Man Rendezvous Set for This Weekend

Fort Bridger, Wyoming — Fort Bridger State Historic Site celebrates the fur trade rendezvous era of the early 1800s during the 47th annual Mountain Man Rendezvous Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.

The rendezvous is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

This celebration of the mountain man era is the largest event hosted by Wyoming State Parks, the second largest public event in Wyoming, and the largest rendezvous in the nation. More than 25,000 are expected to attend over the Labor Day weekend, according to a press release.

The event features food, shopping, living history demonstrations, children’s activities, music, Native American dance performances, marksmanship competitions and more. Free program guides and schedules are available at the entrance.

Tents, tepees, and camps completely cover the 35-acre historic site, offering visitors a chance to explore the charms and surprises of an early 1800s setting at their own pace. The fort’s historic buildings are also open to tour during the event.

“The Fort Bridger Rendezvous is a truly unique experience,” Chris Floyd, Shoshone district manager stated. “The sights, sounds, and smells capture the spirit of Rendezvous, a place where a diversity of people gather to talk, trade, and have a good time. There’s nothing else like it in the world.”

Admission for the general public is $5 for everyone 12 years and up. Children age 11 and under are free.

State regulations prohibit alcohol consumption. Dogs are welcome; however, review the dog policy before bringing your dogs as violators will be fined.

Also, visitors dressed in pre-1840s attire, head to toe, enter free.

For more information, visit www.fortbridgerrendezvous.net.