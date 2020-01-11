Friday Area High School Scoreboard/Saturday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan.11,2020) — Here are the results from area high school sports from Friday and the are sports events for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Friday Area Girls Basketball
Casper Natrona 52 – Green River 50 in Cheyenne
Cheyenne East 61 – Rock Springs 37
Worland 49 – Big Piney 22
Mountain View 53 – Buffalo 33
Lyman 47 – Rawliins 40
Pinedale vs. Thermopolis – NO SCORE
Cokeville 71 – Kemmerer 41
Jackson Soph. 28 – Farson-Eden 25
Kemmerer 58 – Farson-Eden 45
Friday Area Boys Basketball
Rock Springs 50 – Laramie 45
Wheatland 63 – Green River 59
Worland 81 – Pinedale 26
Lyman 63 – Themopolis 38
Mountain View 53 – Buffalo 42
Rawlins 72 – Pinedle 31
Big Piney vs. Douglas – NO SCORE
Cokeville 50 – Kemmerer 44
Fason-Eden 49 – Jackson Soph. 30
Farson-Eden 60 – STar Valley Soph. 47
Little Snake River 59 – Kemmerer 55
Saturday Area Girls Basketball
Sheridan vs. Rock Springs in Cheyenne
Green River at Cheyenne South
Big Piney at Rawlins
Mountain View vs. Worland in Rawlins
Lyman vs. Thermopolis in Rawlins
Pinedale at Rawlins
Big Piney vs. Thermopolis in Rawlins
Lyman vs. Buffalo in Rawlins
Pinedale vs. Worland in Rawlins
Mountain View at Rawlins
Little Snake River at Kemmerer
Rock River at Kemmerer
Farson-Eden vs. Star Valley Soph. at Kemmerer
Farso-Eden vs. Rich, UT at Kemmerer
Saturday Area Boys Basketball
Pine Bluffs vs. Rock Springs in Cheyenne
Green River at Cheyenne South
Douglas vs. Lyman in Pinedale
Buffalo vs. Big Piney in Pinedale
Worland vs. Mountain View in Pinedale
Douglas at Pinedale
Lyman vs. Buffalo in Pinedale
Mountain View vs. Rawlins in Pinedale
Big Piney vs. Worland in Pinedale
Thermopolis at Pinedale
Rock River at Kemmerer
Fasron-Eden at Kemmerer
Saturday Area Boys Swimming
Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, Kemmerer at Evanston Invite
Saturday Area Wrestling
Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer, Mountain View, and Pindale at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, UT