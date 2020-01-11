Friday Area High School Scoreboard/Saturday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan.11,2020) — Here are the results from area high school sports from Friday and the are sports events for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Friday Area Girls Basketball

Casper Natrona 52 – Green River 50 in Cheyenne

Cheyenne East 61 – Rock Springs 37

Worland 49 – Big Piney 22

Mountain View 53 – Buffalo 33

Lyman 47 – Rawliins 40

Pinedale vs. Thermopolis – NO SCORE

Cokeville 71 – Kemmerer 41

Jackson Soph. 28 – Farson-Eden 25

Kemmerer 58 – Farson-Eden 45

Friday Area Boys Basketball

Rock Springs 50 – Laramie 45

Wheatland 63 – Green River 59

Worland 81 – Pinedale 26

Lyman 63 – Themopolis 38

Mountain View 53 – Buffalo 42

Rawlins 72 – Pinedle 31

Big Piney vs. Douglas – NO SCORE

Cokeville 50 – Kemmerer 44

Fason-Eden 49 – Jackson Soph. 30

Farson-Eden 60 – STar Valley Soph. 47

Little Snake River 59 – Kemmerer 55

Saturday Area Girls Basketball

Sheridan vs. Rock Springs in Cheyenne

Green River at Cheyenne South

Big Piney at Rawlins

Mountain View vs. Worland in Rawlins

Lyman vs. Thermopolis in Rawlins

Pinedale at Rawlins

Big Piney vs. Thermopolis in Rawlins

Lyman vs. Buffalo in Rawlins

Pinedale vs. Worland in Rawlins

Mountain View at Rawlins

Little Snake River at Kemmerer

Rock River at Kemmerer

Farson-Eden vs. Star Valley Soph. at Kemmerer

Farso-Eden vs. Rich, UT at Kemmerer

Saturday Area Boys Basketball

Pine Bluffs vs. Rock Springs in Cheyenne

Green River at Cheyenne South

Douglas vs. Lyman in Pinedale

Buffalo vs. Big Piney in Pinedale

Worland vs. Mountain View in Pinedale

Douglas at Pinedale

Lyman vs. Buffalo in Pinedale

Mountain View vs. Rawlins in Pinedale

Big Piney vs. Worland in Pinedale

Thermopolis at Pinedale

Rock River at Kemmerer

Fasron-Eden at Kemmerer

Saturday Area Boys Swimming

Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, Kemmerer at Evanston Invite

Saturday Area Wrestling

Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer, Mountain View, and Pindale at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, UT