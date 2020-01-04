Game and Fish Commission to meet in Cheyenne

From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Jan. 4, 2020) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is Jan. 15 in Cheyenne.

The meeting will be held at Game and Fish Headquarters Office, 5400 Bishop Blvd. The public is invited to attend and provide input to the Commission.



The Commission will hear informational presentations and updates on several items including Game and Fish employee housing and operations in Teton County, status of construction of the new Cody Regional office and the Game and Fish strategic plan implementation.

The Commission will be asked to vote to approve Chapter 3- Black Bear Hunting Seasons, Chapter 61- Collection of Shed Antler and Horns and Chapter 32- Regulation Governing Firearm Cartridges and Archery Equipment and two animal translocations – sage grouse hens and broods to North Dakota and pygmy rabbits to Washington. The full agenda with all presentations is available on the Game and Fish website.



The public will have a chance to comment on each specific agenda item and can speak to the Commission about any matter.

The meeting will be live-streamed online for those who cannot attend in-person. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.



Prior to the Commission meeting, the public is invited to attend an open house on Jan. 14 with the Commission and Game and Fish staff hosted by the Pine Bluffs High Plains Chapter of Pheasants Forever.

The open house will be held at the Game and Fish Headquarters in Cheyenne. Youth are encouraged to attend for a chance to win donated lifetime licenses for game bird/small game/fishing and conservation stamps.