Going Inside The Reliance Tipple is Dangerous And Off Limits

Green River, WY (7/24/19) – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is again issuing a warning about the dangers of going inside the Reliance Tipple. The area landmark, located north of Rock Springs, was once used to sort mined coal for shipment.

Currently, the Tipple is fenced with signs posted not to enter the building. The museum also maintains a video surveillance system inside the structure.

Recently the surveillance system was activated by several trespassers inside the Tipple. The video has been turned over to Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office for a follow-up investigation.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum reminds the public while the Tipple’s exterior may be toured, entering the structure is prohibited as it is extremely dangerous.

The Reliance Tipple is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.