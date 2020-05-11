Governor Gordon to hold media briefing on Wednesday, May 13

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 11, 2020) — Governor Mark Gordon will hold a telephone media briefing at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 at the State Capitol Building.

The Governor and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist will provide an update on Wyoming’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor will also be joined by Secretary of State Edward Buchanan to provide updates on the 2020 election season and the opening this week of candidate filing.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel