GR Man to Make Initial Appearance on Murder Charge

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Green River, Wyoming — A Green River man arrested Sunday evening on charges of first degree murder, interference with a peace officer and attempt to intently engage will make an initial appearance in court later this afternoon.

According to the Sweetwater County Circuit Court, Bradley Harvey Setzer, 39, is scheduled to appear in court sometime between 1-4 p.m. Monday to be formally charged.

More information will be provided as it becomes available from the Green River Police Department.