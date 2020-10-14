Green River I-80 Exit 91 to close Thursday morning

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 14, 2020) — Tomorrow, Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing exit 91 into Green River to remove a high mast tower light that recently collapsed during last month’s wind storm.

The closure is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday. While exit 91 will be shut down for a time, Green River will still be accessible to westbound I-80 traffic by way of exit 89 on the west end of town.

Starting today, the M Street Underpass in Rock Springs will be closed to traffic for approximately the next 12 days as infrastructure replacement work will occur. In Green River, chip seal work will continue on various streets.