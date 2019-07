Green River Police Blotter: July 8, 2019

Officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic. Officers met with the individuals involved in the dispute. Both parties agreed to stay away from each other. Officers completed a report of the incident.

Officers responded to a report of a subject removal. Officers met with the store employee who reported they wanted a transient trespassed from the property. Upon officer arrival, the subject had already left the property and could not be located. Officers will issue a trespass warning upon contact with the individual. Officers completed a report of the incident.