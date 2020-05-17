Green River Recreation Center to open Monday morning

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 17, 2020) — The Green River Recreation Center will open its doors to the public at 5 a.m. Monday morning. The facility has been closed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

While many features of the building will be open to the public on Monday, the nursery, water fountains, locker rooms and locker room hallways, steam room, sauna, hot tub and pool storage rooms will remain closed.

Many public safety precautions will be in place:

The Green River Recreation Center hours will be 5 a.m to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. The pool will have the same opening hours as listed above, but will close 30-minutes prior to the building’s closing.