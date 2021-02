Green River Wolves swimming results from State Meet Day #1

Advertisement

February 20, 2021 — Here are the Green River Wolves’ results at Friday afternoons preliminary swims at the 3A Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie.

The Championship and Consolation Finals will take place this morning at 10 a.m.

Sponsor

200 Yard Freestyle: 6. Brady Young – Championship Finals qualifier, 14. Levi Westburg, 25. Brayden Frye, 28. Cole Gilmore

200 Yard IM: 2. Jason Richmond, 6. Ryan Fischer – Both Championship Finals qualifiers

50 Freestyle: 5. Elija Kraft – Championship Finals qualifier, 11. Araya Finley, 15. Jake Probst

1 Meter Diving: 1. Braxton Cordova, 3. Kayson Snow, 4. River Kirts, 5. Kyle Knight, 7. Stone Rubeck

100 Yard Butterfly: 9. Zeke Reading, 23. Braydon Frye, 25. Riley Rustein

Advertisement

100 Yard Freestyle: 5. Elijah Kraft, 6. Ryan Fischer – Both Championship Finals qualifiers, 8. Araya Finely, 16. Lander Welch, 19. Tyler Luth

500 Freestyle: 3. Brady Young, 12. Levi Westburg, 28. Cole Gilmore

200 Yard Freestyle: 4. Green River (Araya Finley, Ryan Fischer, Brady Young, Elijah Kraft) – Championship Finals qualifiers

100 Yard Backstroke: 8. Jake Probst, 13. Devin Bobbit, 17. Lander Welch

100 Yard Breaststroke: 7. Jason Richmond, 11. Devin Bobbit, 12. Zeke Reading

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Green River (Ryan Fischer, Brady Young, Elijah Kraft, Jason Richmond) – Championship Finals qualifers