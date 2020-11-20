GRHS freshman golfer representing school and state at Pinehurst for national golf championship

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 20, 2020) – Jack Nicklaus. Arnold Palmer. Tiger Woods. And now, Isabell Salas.

Salas, a freshman golfer at Green River High School, will join a long list of golfing legends to compete at the historic Pinehurst Resort Golf Course in North Carolina. She was recently chosen to represent her school and the state of Wyoming at the National High School Golf Championship in Pinehurst this summer.

“Being chosen to represent GRHS as part of team Wyoming was a huge honor for me, especially as a freshman,” Salas said. “My teammates, my coaches and my parents mean the world to me and I will give it everything I have to make them proud and represent GRHS well.”

The 14-year-old said it’s “icing on the cake” to not only get to represent her high school but to represent Wyoming on a national stage.

The National High School Championship is an invite-only tournament comprised of the top high school golfers in the nation. It is determined by the golfer’s state championship performance and scoring average.

At the Class 3A Wyoming State Championship, Salas placed second place. She said it was a “big honor and accomplishment” for her. Her scoring averaged secured her spot on Team Wyoming, which is only comprised of five golfers.

For the next six months, Salas will spend time preparing and working as hard as she possibly can. Her mantra is a quote from former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell, “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failure.”

The National High School State Championship takes place this summer from June 23 through June 25. It’s a three-day, 54-hole stroke play event that includes a team and individual competition.

“I think if you are a golfer at any level, it’s pretty much a dream come true to play at Pinehurst and I am definitely beyond excited to be living out that dream,” Salas said.

Salas said she has been golfing since she was 4 years old and began golfing competitively when she was 9.

“My dad was an avid golfer. We spent a lot of time at both Rolling Green and White Mountain Golf Courses and golf quickly became something I looked forward to,” she said.

“In fact, by the time I was 10, I knew golf was the only sport for me.”

In order to pay for her trip to Pinehurst this summer, Salas and her parents have come up with several fundraisers to raise money – in addition to working as a math tutor after school.

For the month of November, Salas is having a 50/50 raffle. People can purchase a ticket for $10 and whoever wins the winning ticket will receive half of the money raised. The ticket drawing will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, on a Facebook Live video.

People can purchase up to two tickets. To purchase a raffle ticket, they can send money via Venmo to Isabell’s mother Danielle Wilson-Salas. A picture of their filled-out ticket will be sent to them if they wish to contactless. People can also purchase tickets in other ways, to learn more about that email [email protected].

Some of the other fundraisers Salas has planned include holiday cookie platters in December, Super Bowl boards in January and homemade Candy-Grams in February. The holiday cookie platter and Candy-Gram fundraisers will be posted on the Salas’s Sweets Facebook page.

Salas said she is also looking to create a custom golf bag to use at the tournament. She plans on putting a logo of any business who is wanting to sponsor her trip