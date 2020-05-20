Harrist to start testing program to help long-term care facilities battle COVID-19

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 20, 2020) — Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist discussed the work the Wyoming Department of Health will be doing to help long-term care facilities in the future regarding COVID-19. In Governor Mark Gordon’s press conference on Wednesday, May 20, Harrist expressed her concern to help assisted living facilities and nursing homes. These facilities have many citizens who are considered vulnerable and at risk for the virus.

A proactive testing program will be focused on helping these long-term care facilities. There will be two primary approaches the WDH will follow.

First, facilities without a current outbreak will be asked to collect samples of at least 20 percent of their residents and staff every two weeks. These tests can come from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, or commercial laboratories. Harrist let citizens know they will work with the facilities to make a plan that best works for them. This is put in place to help prevent outbreaks of citizens who are the most vulnerable. “The earlier we identify a potential trouble spot, the more we can take action to limit spread,” Harrist said.

Second, all facilities with staff or residents who are infected with COVID-19 will be asked to test weekly and continue testing until an outbreak has been eliminated.

Harrist feels it is a powerful tool to intervene as early as possible in both nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Harrist continued to encourage to follow the basic advice they have been saying since the beginning of the pandemic.

To watch the full press conference click here.