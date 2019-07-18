Head-on Collision Kills Two Near Jackson Tuesday

Jackson, WY (7/18/19) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released information on a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon north of Jackson, Wyoming.

Advertisement

According to the report, a 2019 Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on US 89 when the vehicle drifted into the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2010 Nissan X-Terra.

The driver of the Nissan has been identified as 68-year-old Riverton, Wyoming resident Carol L. Roemer. Roemer, who was wearing her seatbelt, succumbed to her injuries while en-route to St. Johns Hospital in Jackson. The passenger in the Nissan has been identified as 78-year-old Riverton, Wyoming resident Dorothy Ashby. Ashby was transported to St. Johns Hospital for injuries.

Advertisement

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 64-year-old Town and Country, Missouri resident Craig E. Aubuchon. Aubuchon, succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The first passenger in the Dodge has been identified as 31-years-old San Jose, California resident Brian M. Aubuchon. A second passenger has been identified as 30-year-old San Jose, California resident Catherine M. Aubuchon. There were two other juvenile passengers in the Dodge. The driver and all passengers were wearing their seatbelts. The passengers were transported to St. Johns Hospital for injuries.