Historic Steam Engines Will Visit Downtown Rock Springs

Rock Springs, WY – Steam engines gave transportation new meaning as they moved merchandise, food, and people to different places in the world since the Industrial Revolution.

Union Pacific’s historic steam locomotives – Big Boy No. 4014 and the Living Legend No. 844 – are touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.

The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.

Due to the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.

Here are the dates for you to keep “track” of:

No. 844 will leave Cheyenne, April 27 and will make several stops in communities before arriving in Ogden, Utah, April 28. It arrives at 4:45 pm in Rock Springs on April 27. It will leave Rock Springs by 8 am on April 28. The locomotive will then go to Green River and is set to arrive at 8:45 am, and will depart at 9:15 am that same day.

No. 4014 will arrive in Rock Springs, Sunday, May 5 by 11:15 am and will leave Rock Springs by 4 am on May 6. It will go to Green River at 4:45 am, and then leave at 5:10 am that same day.

The No. 844 and No. 4014 will arrive in Green River, May 13 at 11:50 am. They will leave Green River at 12:05 pm and will arrive in Rock Springs at 12:45 pm. They will be on display in Rock Springs, May 14-May 15, 9 am to 3 pm. They leave Rock Springs on May 19 by 8 am.

A new learning experience will be offered to railroad enthusiasts inside a “museum car” which used to be a baggage car.

The Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car is a brand new, multi-media walk-through exhibition that provides a glimpse at the past while telling the story of modern-day railroading. Through sound, images and interactive technology, rail fans will see how Union Pacific is building America in their communities and throughout the world.

After entering the converted baggage car, patrons will first learn about the investment, hard work and know-how that went into building the transcontinental railroad.

Moving forward along one wall they’ll learn about the evolution of the locomotive, beginning with the world famous UP No. 119 and leading to the modern-day diesel powerhouses. On the opposite wall, rail fans will trace how fresh apples are delivered from California and Washington to New York, and learn about every aspect of rail operations and innovation along the way.

Next, exciting interactive technology will show how Union Pacific is using lasers, cameras and other detection devices to accurately inspect moving rail cars and railroad track. Folks will be able to test their skills to see how they would measure up as rail car inspectors.

Before they leave, exhibition-goers will be able to show how they connect to the railroad using high-tech thermal reactive tiles. A final display celebrates the history of Passenger Heritage Fleet through vintage photos.

The Rock Springs Historical Museum will be showcasing their collection of antique toy trains through the month of May.

More details on activities in Downtown Rock Springs will be announced soon.