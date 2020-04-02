Hospital is grateful for PPE donations

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 2, 2020) — A donation of two big pallets full of personal protective equipment (PPE) was a welcome sight Wednesday for healthcare workers at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Harbor Freight donated 140 face shields, 96 N95 masks and more than 60,000 pairs of gloves, according to Angel Bennett, Materials Management Director at Sweetwater Memorial.

“With the majority of our PPE now on backorder, this couldn’t have come at a better time,” Bennett said with tear-filled eyes.

Store Manager Cameron Ostler said the company was glad to do it. He and Renee Bilyeau-Householder, store supervisor, helped load the pallets on a Sweetwater Memorial truck Wednesday afternoon.

PPE and sanitizing supplies are the hospital’s biggest needs at this time, said Deb Sutton, Public Information Officer.

Here are a few of the other businesses and individuals who have donated supplies: Fastenal, Jim Bridger Power Plant, Kevin Banks of Green River, Walgreens, and Daniel Stewart.

If you have PPE to donate, contact the Sweetwater Memorial Materials Management Department at 352-8487.

