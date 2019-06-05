Human Remains Found Near Etna, Arrest Made

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, human remains were found on a property located near Etna, Wyoming. Upon investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Wyoming State Crime Lab, and the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office, those remains have been positively identified as the remains of missing person Joann Hakes. Ms. Hakes was last seen on January 3, 2015, near Thayne, Wyoming.

On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, along with authorities from the Idaho State Patrol and the Chubbuck Police Department, executed a search warrant for an apartment in Chubbuck, Idaho, and an arrest warrant for Ronald Todd Weerheim for the alleged crimes of First Degree Felony Murder, Second Degree Murder, and Kidnapping.

Weerheim is currently being held in the Bannock County, Idaho Detention Center awaiting extradition to Lincoln County, Wyoming, which is anticipated to occur in the coming days.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 885-5231 ext. 2 or Lincoln County Attorney’s Office at (307) 885-0164.