I-80 road and bridge work to affect traffic from airport

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 30, 2021) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc., will be limiting access to Interstate 80 from Middle Baxter Road and the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport as part of a project taking place East of Rock Springs on Interstate 80.

The closures will take place from April 1 through April 3, and again June 1 through June 14, tentatively. The crews will be working on bridge rehabilitation (April) and concrete paving on the on and off ramps (June) during the closures.

For those traveling to the airport from Rock Springs, the airport exit (111) will still be available. Traffic traveling back to Rock Springs or westbound from the airport will be detoured by taking Middle Baxter Road to WYO 430 to the South Belt Loop. For those traveling eastbound from the airport, drivers can take the I-80 Service Road to exit 122.

The project encompasses work on roughly 13 miles of Interstate 80 beginning at milepost 107 on the east side of Rock Springs. Work will include grading, milling existing asphalt, concrete paving and bridge replacement and rehabilitation.

The completion date for this project is set for November 30, 2021.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.