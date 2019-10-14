Identification of deceased county jail inmate is released

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — The identity of a Sweetwater County Detention Center inmate who died while in custody on Sunday was released by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

Zachary Colton Griffiths, 28, of Green River, died at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after deputies discovered him unresponsive and experiencing an apparent medical emergency in his cell at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

The cause of Griffiths’ death remains under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

No further details will be released at this time.