Inmate Dies Sunday At Sweetwater County Detention Center

Rock Springs, WY (10/14/19) – Sunday afternoon, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office released details of the death of a 28-year-old Sweetwater County jail inmate.

Advertisement

According to the press release, on Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., deputies at Sweetwater County Detention Center discovered that a 28-year-old male inmate was experiencing a medical emergency in his cell.

Deputies discovered the inmate unresponsive in his cell during a routine cell check and immediately began to render life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived.

Advertisement

The inmate was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the inmate is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

The inmate was arrested and booked into the detention center around 3:00 p.m. this past Saturday after a warrant was issued for an alleged probation violation.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.