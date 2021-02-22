Intoxicated driver arrested after head-on collision in Rock Springs

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 22, 2021) — On Feb. 20, 2021, at approximately 12:52 p.m. Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of College Drive, in reference to a two-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers observed the pictured Dodge pickup truck left its lane of travel and crashed head-on into a Nissan Maxima. The Dodge pickup went up over the car and landed on its driver’s side. The drivers were treated on scene and released. The passenger in the Nissan was transported to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital with reportedly minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was identified as Kimberly Ensign, 41, of Rock Springs. Ensign was subsequently arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense and Failure to Maintain Single Lane-Crash.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.