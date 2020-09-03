It’s Skyscraper Day… What is Wyoming’s tallest building?

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 3, 2020) — Today, September 3, is Skyscraper Day. A day to honor the world’s architectures, engineers, and construction workers who have built tall buildings.

Wyoming’s tallest building is listed as White Hall, a student dormitory on the University of Wyoming Campus. According to the website uwyo.edu, the 12 stories tall White Hall was constructed in 1967 and housed up to 587 residents. According to emporis.com and other web sites, White Hall stands 146.37 feet tall.

White Hall was named after Dr. Laura A. White, who served on the University’s faculty from 1913 to 1948.

Wyoming’s State Capitol building, while not measured in “stories,” is listed at 146 feet tall from the ground to the top of the spire on the top of the dome, according to the website cheyenne.org.

Wyoming’s second tallest buildings, in terms of stories, are the Sky Towers in Casper and the Wyoming Financial Center in Cheyenne (also known as the US Bank Building). Both rise 11 stories and are listed at 134 feet.