James Ruggera (August 21, 1949 – April 19, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 22, 2020) — James Ruggera 70, of Rock Springs passed away April 19th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and daughter.

He was born to David Joseph Ruggera and Anna Eva (Ribovich) Ruggera on August 21st, 1949. Jim had two brothers David and Paul. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs where he attended school and graduated with the RSHS class of 1967.

He then attended the University of Wyoming where he received a degree in business in 1972.

He was an insurance salesman, was the owner of a pawn shop on K-street in the ’70s had his own cleaning service, and even sold cruises at one point.

He worked as an operator at Chevron and stayed with the company when it got bought out by Simplot, for 27 years until his retirement in 2010.

He was a 50-year member of the Eagles Aerie 151 and has had multiple positions there from starting as a Bar Manager, where he hired the first woman bartender, to being a trustee for about 10 years.

He married Dawn Marie Warren in December of 1988. Together they had one daughter Jamie Dawn. He then Married Teresa Ann Esquivel in December of 2009.

Jim was a Professional Artist and has many of his painting featured throughout town, including at the Community Fine Arts Center. He also made lightweight paving stones and water fountains under his side business of Wyoming Durastone.

Jim’s hobbies include sketching the guys at work, painting murals on his walls at home and remodeling everything he could. He also thoroughly enjoyed playing golf and spending any free time he had with this wife, daughter, and all her crazy friends. And loving on his grand puppies.

Jim is survived by his wife Teresa; daughter, Jamie and husband Dj Davison; grandson, Matthew Stephenson; brother, Paul and wife Doris Ruggera; sister-in-law, Joann Ruggera; brothers-in-law, Terry and wife Jenny Esquivel and Kenny Esquivel, and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by previous wife Dawn Marie, brother Dave Ruggera, his parents and his in-laws.

Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date.

The family will be receiving family and friends at the home of his daughter after 5 pm.

The family has asked that any donations be made by either donating blood to any local blood bank or a monetary donation to Vitalant 112 E 8th Ave, Cheyenne Wy 82001.