Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 22, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for Wednesday, April 22, from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers before 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 70.