Julia Ann Duncan (May 23, 1948 – December 23, 2020)

Julia Ann Duncan, 72, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for two months and former resident of Phoenix, Arizona.

Ms. Duncan was born May 23, 1948 in Hazlehurst, Mississippi; the daughter of Julius Perkins and Thelma Handy.

She attended schools in Mississippi and also attended Cosmetology School in Denver, Colorado.

Ms. Duncan was a Cosmetologist for over 50 years until her retirement in 2005. Julia was also a foster grandparent for two years.

She was a member of Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Julia enjoyed being a grandma, cooking, watching tv shows, fishing, dancing, and going to casinos.

Survivors include one son, Frank Irvin Rudolph III of Phoenix, Arizona; one daughter, Melba Jean Rudolph of New York, New York; three brothers, Vernon Handy Perkins of Cheyenne, Wyoming; James Roy Kelley of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Dan Kelley Jr. of San Diego, California; one sister, Nancy L. Osborne of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Michael Bowers; Dezarae Tolliver; Tajon Irvin; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ms. Duncan was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Robert Kelley; Troy Kelley; two sisters, Jessie M. Tuggle; and Velma Kelley.

Following Cremation, there will be no services at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.