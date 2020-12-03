Keith Swanson (December 17, 1956 – November 27, 2020)

Keith Swanson, 63, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 40 years and former resident of Washburn, Wisconsin.

He was born in Washburn, Wisconsin on December 17, 1956; the son of Kenneth Swanson and Florence Strecker Swanson.

Mr. Swanson attended schools in Washburn, Wisconsin and was a 1975 graduate of Washburn High School.

He married Melodie Morison in Green River Wyoming on January 12, 1983.

Mr. Swanson served in the United States Army during Vietnam Era.

He was employed by Lewis & Lewis for five years as a truck driver.

His interests included spending time with his family, history, art, woodworking, drawing, fishing and hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Melodie Swanson of Green River, Wyoming; two sons, Patrick Morison and wife Stephnie of Green River, Wyoming; Brandan Phillips and wife Laci of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers; John Swanson and wife Deb of Parker, Colorado; Ronald Swanson and wife Terry of Green River, Wyoming; three sisters, Dianne Uckerman and husband Levoy of Waxahachie, Texas; Twin sister Fay Bruce and husband Larry of Wind lake, Wisconsin; Susan Stone of Highbridge, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren, Taylor Merrick; Keenan Wilson; Donivan Morison; Kaijle Wilkinson; Kolten Wilkinson; Kinnea Wilkinson; Klay Wilkinson; four great-grandchildren, Jaxton Merrick; Pheonix Ciminelli; Brylee Metcalf; Adelynn Metcalf several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews also survive.

He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Florence Swanson, maternal grandparents, Henry Strecker and wife Anne; paternal grandparents, Emerald Swanson and wife Jeanie; and one brother-in-law, Donald Stone.

Following cremation; services will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com