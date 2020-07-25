Knights drop District opener, Sand Puppies conclude conference play today

Wyo4Ndews Staff

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 25, 2020) — The Green River Knights lost their opening game of the American Legion A-West District Tournament in Cody. The Knight fell 13-1 to the host Cody Cubs.

Advertisement

Green River will look to turn things around today with a couple of games in the round-robin tournament. Today the Knights play Powell at 1 p.m., and Riverton at 4 p.m. Powell lost 13-12 to Lovell on Friday while Riverton defeated Lovell 15-5. On Sunday, Green River will take on Lovell. The tournament winner will be determined by the completing team’s overall record.

The Rock Springs Sand Puppies American Legion team will wrap up their AA-West conference season today with a doubleheader in Jackson. Game times are at 1 and 3:30 p.m.