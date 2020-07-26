Knights suffer losses at District, Sand Puppies also drop games

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 26, 2020) — The Green River Knights suffered two losses Saturday at the American Legion A-West District Tournament in Cody.

The Knights lost 7-6 in 10 innings to Powell in a Saturday morning game. Then took on Riverton in the afternoon, but came away with a 16-8 loss. Green River’s record is now 0-3 in the tournament, having lost to Cody 13-1 Friday night. The best overall record determines the winner.

Today, the Knights will take on Lovell in their final game. Lovell is 1-2 in the tournament with a win over Powell and losses to Riverton and Cody. Cody leads with a 3-0 second and will play Powell (2-1) today. Riverton finished the tournament Saturday with a 2-2 record.

The Rock Springs Sand Puppies also had a rough Saturday with two conference losses to the Jackson Giants in Jackson. The scores were 4-0 and 9-5.