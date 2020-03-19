Last day of winter, windy, weather to blow itself out by tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 19, 2020) — According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a couple of 52 mph wind gusts were registered at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport this morning. One a 8:26 a.m. and again at 9:56 a.m.

Advertisement

According to the most current forecast, the winds will begin to diminish late this afternoon. Tonight’s northeast winds should be between 13 to 18 mph and become 7 to 12 mph by midnight.

Most of Sweetwater County can expect snow accumulations of less than an inch today. One to two inches may accumulate south of Interstate 80.

Northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with a few gusts of 45 to 50 mph, will continue through late this afternoon.

Roads may become slick in places and visibilities could be reduced along I-80.