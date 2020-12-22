Local company gives stuffed bears to law enforcement agencies

Advertisement

(December 22, 2020) — Infinity Power and Controls has been busy donating many plush, stuffed teddy bears to local law enforcement agencies. Yesterday the Rock Springs-based company gave out 20 stuffed bears to the Sweetwater County Sherriff’s Office. Last week, the Rock Springs Police Department also received 20 of the stuffed animals.

The company will also be supplying stuffed animals to the Green River Police Department and the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Law enforcement agencies many times use stuffed animals as a comfort item for children who find themselves in stressful situations.

Over the past 12 years, Infinity Power and Controls has given away 3,000 stuffed bears as part of their annual Bears and Bikes Christmas promotion. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was limited to just a Bear giveaway. Over the course of the event, the company has given away 2,400 bicycles to area children.