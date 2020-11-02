Local curbside voting available for those COVID-19 quarantined

(November 2, 2020) — Cindy Lane, Sweetwater County Clerk, recently sent out information for those who may be quarantined due to COVID-19. Those individuals may curbside vote at your polling location. They can also vote via an Absentee Ballot, but they will still be required to fill out an Absentee Ballot Request Form at the Green River Courthouse in Green River.

According to a press release from Lane received last Friday, 10/30, an election official will meet you at your vehicle and ask for your information. A ballot will be delivered to you in a privacy sleeve; you will then fill out the ballot, place it back in the privacy sleeve, and it will be taken to the ballot tabulator for processing.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call the County Clerk’s office at 307-872-3733.