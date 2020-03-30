Man arrested after three adult bodies found in Big Horn, Wyoming

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WYOMING (March 30, 2020) — The Sheridan County Sheriff’s office is investigating the deaths of three adults in the town of Big Horn, Wyoming.

According to a press release from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s office:

On March 29, 2020, at approximately 8:07 PM, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a male subject contacted a family member and stated he had killed someone. Sheridan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the male subject’s address in Big Horn, Wyoming, where three adults were found dead.

The male suspect was apprehended in Montana by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 10:00 PM. This remains an active investigation which is being conducted by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The male suspect is being held in Montana and formal charges will be filed at a later date.