Michael Lyle Mosbey (September 30, 1945 – March 30, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 31, 2020) — Michael Lyle Mosbey, 74, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Deer Trail Assisted Living.

A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Mike died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on September 30, 1945 in Rawlins, Wyoming, the son of L.H. Mosbey and Elizabeth McClure Mosbey.

Mike attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1964 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

He was a United States Marine Veteran of the Vietnam Era.

Mike was employed as a salesman in the oilfield.

His interests were riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and his horses. He also enjoyed golfing and having coffee with his many friends.

Mike was a friend of Bill W’s and carried the message and participated in the recovery of countless numbers of friends of friends.

Survivors include his two sons, Shane Mosbey of North Dakota and Ryan Mosbey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Cari Kragovich and husband Jim of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his sister, Susan Portillo and husband Jesse of Rock Springs; three grandchildren, Brandon, Jared, and Jason; one niece, Bitsy Welsh and significant other Jeff Arsenault and one nephew Van Welsh and significant other Carley Pecolar.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Megan Mosbey.

Cremation will take place.