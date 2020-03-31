Linda Ann Ollis (February 13, 1947 – March 28, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 31, 2020) — Linda Ann Ollis, 73 of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a life long illness.

She is a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 25 years and former resident of Nevada.

She was born on February 13, 1947, in Elko, Nevada, the daughter of John G. Privett Jr. and Beverlee Ann Ford.

Mrs. Ollis attended schools in Carlin, Nevada and was a graduate of the Carlin Combine High School.

She married Richard Ollis in Elko, Nevada. He preceded her in death.

Her interests included pottery, painting ceramics, walking her dog, raising children and anything and everything to do with John Wayne.

Survivors include one son, Victor Avis and wife Stephanie, Inver Heights, Minnesota; one brother, Ben Privitt and wife Suzanne of Green River, Wyoming; two sisters, Jacque Coplin of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Cyndi Holder and husband Pat of Salt Lake City, Utah; three grandchildren, Zackery C. Avis, Zain M. Avis and Aaron Avis as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, Lloyd Privitt; one daughter, Toni Avis; and one brother-in-law, James Coplin.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

