Missing teen could be in danger, according to investigators

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 25, 2021) – Investigators are beginning to think that Skylar Beltran may be in danger with his extended absence.

Beltran, 17, was reported as a runaway on the night of Dec. 25, 2020. He was last seen on Dec. 29 in the area of Skyline Village Apartments in Rock Springs.

It is possible that Skylar may have left Rock Springs. He could be in the surrounding areas of Rock Springs including, but not limited to Denver, Colorado.

Skyler is 5’10”, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and ripped style blue jeans.

Sweetwater Citizen’s Crime Stoppers is rewarding up to $100 with any information leading to Beltran’s location.

If anyone has information on Skylar’s whereabouts, or if you, or someone you know, has had contact with Skylar on or after the date he went missing, please call the Rock Springs Detectives Office at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Springs Police Department page. (Reference case #: R20-30975)