Missoula Children’s Theatre to Host Auditions Sept. 16

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Pinocchio” is set for 4 p.m. Monday Sept. 16 at Rock Springs High School auditorium.

According to the press release, roles are available for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade who attend Sweetwater County School District No. 1. Approximately 60 local students will be cast.

MCT notes there is no guarantee that everyone who auditions will be cast in the play, but very often the theater group has something for everyone.

Those wishing to audition must arrive by the scheduled starting time and stay for the entire two-hour session. The first rehearsal begins approximately 30-minutes after the audition. Rehearsals will be every day from 4-8:30 p.m. at Rock Springs High School.

This is a group audition — no advance preparation is necessary. Students should just be ready to come and have a good time.

Although not all cast members will be needed at every session, those auditioning must have a clear schedule for the entire week and if selected, be able to attend all rehearsals required for their role and for all scheduled performances. A detailed rehearsal schedule will be distributed at the conclusion of the audition. Cast members scheduled for the full four hours and 30 minutes will be asked to bring a sack lunch, dinner or snack for a 30-minute break between sessions.

The performance will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 23 at Rock Springs High School auditorium.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre is a non-profit organization based in Missoula, Montana. This coming year, more than 65,000 cast members across the globe will take to the stage to the delight and applause of their families, friends, community, neighbors and teachers.

The residency in Rock Springs is made possible by the Sweetwater BOCES.

For any questions or concerns, please e-mail Christy Lev at [email protected]